Gale force winds did away with fishing on Friday and not much relief is in the weather forecast for this weekend.
The back to back cold fronts should get flounder to moving, especially with the upper bays being inundated with fresh water. Trinity Bay should get the heaviest flow of water coming from swollen rivers and streams, while upper Galveston Bay will have its share of fresh water.
The flood water likely will benefit anglers fishing nearer to the coast, as that is where good concentrations of fish will be seeking waters offering higher salinity levels.
While flounder are not as sensitive to salinity, the change should give them a signal to get moving.
Rollover Pass has always been a hot spot for action this time of year, especially for large croaker and flounder. Last Tuesday night the pass offered a variety of action, at least for one group of anglers.
Willie Walker and Thurman Clark fished the bay side of Rollover Pass beginning around midnight after setting up their lights. Using live shrimp fished under popping corks and fresh dead shrimp fished on the bottom, they landed a Texas Grand Slam.
Their catch included a bull red that was tagged and retained, three speckled trout to 20 inches, an 18-inch flounder, gafftop and stingrays. Several undersized trout were caught and released along with the gafftop and stingrays.
Walker said that the big red was caught just prior to high tide, the trout during the outgoing tide and the flounder at sunrise.
