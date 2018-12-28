Friday, a gusting north wind limited fishing to protected areas. While there were only a few anglers on the water, those wade fishing the north shoreline of West Bay found action on trout and reds.
Gus Argenio and his brother-in law, Tom Henderson donned their insulated waders and hit the water just outside of Harborwalk early Friday. With the wind gusting to over 20 knots, the anglers from Houston endured the elements to land six trout and two reds.
Old Corkies along with limetruese Bass Assassins were the baits and all of the fish were caught over shell in three to four feet of water.
Kevin Highsmith was going stir-crazy sitting inside his home at Jamaica Beach on Friday and decided to battle the wind and go fishing.
Highsmith took his kayak to the area behind Galveston Island State Park and fished for over two hours. During that time he landed several reds, most undersized; however, one 22-inch keeper was in the mix and it was placed on the stringer.
Highsmith stated how great it was to just wet a line and end up with supper for Friday night. Red fish on the half-shell was the reward for the morning of fishing. There was no mention of the baits used.
Gerald Baldwin sent a note asking what the prospects for fishing look like over New Years? My reply was that fishing might be good but conditions did not look promising. Cold, windy weather for the most part are in the forecast. Not the forecast I like to see for a fun time on the water!
