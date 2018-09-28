September is ending as a disappointing month for Galveston area fishing. Yes, the fish were and are there and during windows of fishable weather, anglers did well on red fish, the prime September catch around Galveston.
The bays are basically fresh and, while that is not doing any harm to the ecology, in fact most likely benefiting it, the fish remain scattered.
Guides who are on the water as often as possible tell me that there are certain areas where speckled trout are stacked up; however, that information is being closely guarded by those making their living putting their customers into fish.
One good sign lately has been the flounder catches. What we are seeing at this point is that the early part of the fall migration is getting underway. Smaller flounder, mostly males, are showing up along the pathways to the Gulf, as they are the first to make the move.
Flounder pros have often told me that the smaller fish make the move first for two reasons, one is that it takes them longer to make the journey due to their size and the other is that they leave ahead of time to be prepared for the spawning females when they arrive.
Our only report for Friday came from Chad Hollis who fished near Siever’s Cut in East Bay Thursday night. Before the thunderstorms hit, Hollis and Jerry Marshall used live shrimp to land 13 specks, six keepers and seven throwback, along with five reds, two slots and three throwback rat reds. Before pulling anchor, they almost had a Texas Grand Slam except the flounder, estimated to be a keeper in size, got off as it was being netted.
If you make it out this weekend, let us hear how you fared!
