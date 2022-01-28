When I first started guide fishing, I would record my catches, noting the location, time of year and weather conditions. I did this for around 15 years, then I quit because it seemed so repetitive. The fish were at the same location, the same time, every year. The weather was fairly consistent with the prior years.
For the past 15 or so years, I have kept track of the weather. The pattern has changed. Call it what you want, but the coastal area has gone through periods of long droughts, flooding rains and an increase in tropical activity. Winter seems to start late into the new year rather than the end of the year. All this affects our fishery. It’s really apparent this year. The fish have just now fallen into their winter pattern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.