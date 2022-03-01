What a glorious day it was on the island and the coastal waters. The question is, “Has spring truly sprung?” While I still believe we shall have a few late- season fronts, the brunt of our cold weather is gone. Now the big question is if we’ll see a typical amount of rainfall the next couple of weeks or flooding rains, which we don’t need? Only time will tell.
So I was at Eagle Point Fishing Camp this morning, working on my boat. The bay water was green as can be, not even a ripple on the water. Tide was low. Eric Valentino and I chatted a bit and of course the conversation turned to what we thought of this coming fishing season. Will the price of gas, added consumer expenses and uncertainty of the economy affect the fishing industry? While we agreed it will, to what extend is unknown.
