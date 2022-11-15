For a while Tuesday afternoon, I didn't think the sun would ever shine. As I sat down to type my column, I looked out the window and finally the rays of sunlight broke through the thick cloud cover. Enjoy the little bit of warmth the sun brings because Wednesday we'll see the return of clouds with a slight chance of rain.
Capt. Tony Gonzalez of Inshore Fishing based out of Rockport has been catching redfish as of late. Gonzalez said, "redfish are saving the day, not just saving the day, but are worth targeting." I myself would rather catch redfish than trout, just for their shear strength.
Gonzalez has his anglers throwing live shrimp under popping corks and free-lining cut mullet. The mullet is working best on the reds, but the shrimp is best for speckled trout. Gonzalez is fishing drains that empty into the bay, and on an outgoing tide, shrimp leaving the back bayous become a easy meal for the fish. Sometimes a few speckled trout will be roaming with the feeding redfish.
The other day, Gonzalez ventured out with just a gold spoon and ended up catching a trout, redfish and flounder on three consecutive casts. Gonzalez said, "you can cover a lot of water throwing spoons along a shoreline. This lure is still a tried and true workhorse."
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda said, "the trout and redfish catches have been coming from the Colorado River, especially with the stiff north winds and low tide." Anglers are throwing soft plastics and live shrimp under corks when available. If not, they'll tie on a Vudo shrimp lure under the cork.
Duck hunters are loving this weather. Steady harvests of redheads, wigeons and pintails have come from those hunting the bay. Hunters in the marsh have seen an influx of green-winged teal to go along with mixed straps of puddle ducks. The outlook still looks really good.
