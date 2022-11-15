For a while Tuesday afternoon, I didn't think the sun would ever shine. As I sat down to type my column, I looked out the window and finally the rays of sunlight broke through the thick cloud cover. Enjoy the little bit of warmth the sun brings because Wednesday we'll see the return of clouds with a slight chance of rain.

Capt. Tony Gonzalez of Inshore Fishing based out of Rockport has been catching redfish as of late. Gonzalez said, "redfish are saving the day, not just saving the day, but are worth targeting." I myself would rather catch redfish than trout, just for their shear strength.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

