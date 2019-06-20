Friday is the first day of summer, and it certainly feels that way if you are outdoors.
Rather than elaborate on prospects for fishing this weekend, posted below is the National Weather Service’s forecast that was issued Thursday afternoon.
“Onshore winds will become stronger in the coming days as the pressure gradient tightens. In response, look for building seas tonight and into the weekend. Small craft advisories will likely be needed at times.”
While the southwest wind was blowing early Thursday, there were a few respectable catches that were reported. At noon the cleaning table at Galveston Bait and Tackle had fishing guides and their guests waiting for space to clean their fish caught early in the day.
Among those waiting to clean fish were Robbie Strange and Sal Jamail, who fished with Capt. Jonathan Macon. While it was not disclosed where the fish were caught, they had a Texas Grand Slam to clean.
Others with fish reported their catches came from a variety of locations around Galveston. The Causeway area and, in particular, the railroad bridge were among the better spots to fish.
Wednesday, the party boat Capt. John hosted a private charter and fished approximately 55 miles south of the jetties. Red snapper limits to 15 pounds were taken by everyone.
Patrick Lemire, spokesperson for Williams Party Boats, said that the Wednesday trip was likely the last for the next four days as strong winds were forecast for the offshore waters.
