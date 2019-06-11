We continue our discussion of fishing spots around Galveston, again focusing on the jetties.
Earlier, we mentioned the virtues of fishing the jetties and where to fish during tidal movements. (Wednesday), we are going to discuss conditions that affect fishing and when the odds are good and when to fish elsewhere.
In the first article, it was emphasized that tidal movement was likely the most important factor. There are others that rank toward the top of the scale and among them are wind direction and velocity. When the wind from any direction is gusting to more than 15 knots, the jetties are rarely worthwhile to fish.
Wind from the southeast, especially at velocities less than 13 knots, is the best. A sustained east wind in my opinion is the worst even at low velocities. A southwest wind ranks right up there. However, if the speed is light there are many areas that are fishable. Among them is the Gulf side of the North Jetty, especially from midway down the rocks to near the end. The same scenario applies to the channel side of the South Jetty.
During north winds, the channel side of the North Jetty and the Gulf side of the South Jetty are fishable if the velocity is not too strong.
Now, we come to south and west winds. Under a south wind, the Gulf side of the South Jetty is usually rough and not fishable. During those times, the Gulf side of the North Jetty often holds good water and sometimes the same holds true for the Channel side of both jetties.
Fortunately, we do not deal with west winds that often. During the summer, they are hot winds and have the same effect as one from the southwest as far as making the water sandy.
(Thursday), we will address fishing styles, and the types of tackle needed for fishing around the granite rocks.
Editor's note: Capt. Joe Kent is on vacation and will return to his column Sunday, June 16. This Reel Report originally ran Feb. 6, 2018.
