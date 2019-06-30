Sunday morning anglers heading out in their boats found scattered storms around the area. A number of boats planning to head offshore changed their plans and either fished elsewhere or tried to wait until conditions improved.
The beachfront was flat under a light north wind and surprisingly fewer anglers than expected were taking advantage of it. One surf report was received before press time and that came from Bo Helmsley who fished Terramar Beach.
Helmsley used live shrimp he caught from his canal dock with a cast net to land four speckled trout to 16 inches, two very large gafftop and several good-sized hardheads. Only the trout were retained.
John Sabo who fished the jetties early Saturday sent a note saying the action was too slow for the conditions. He expressed concern that the recent flood waters may have disrupted the normal summer pattern along the rocks.
Unfortunately more flood waters are pouring into the Galveston Bay Complex from the Trinity River and that is not good news for anglers.
We did have an encouraging offshore report Saturday. It came from Capt. Cody Kinney of Aqua Safari Charters who hosted the Chasen Deese Bachelor Party of 10 aboard the Island Girl.
Their catch included full limits of red snapper, four king mackerel and two large ling. Kinney said the ling appeared while they were assisting a disabled vessel about 25 miles from the jetties.
It was the best water of the year according to Kinney, with a tide line about 18 nautical miles southeast of the jetties.
We will take a look at the prospects for fishing over the Fourth of July Holiday weekend in Tuesday’s Reel Report.
