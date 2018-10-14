Sunday was another windy day and warm as well. This could be our last spell of summertime temperatures, as a major cold front is on its way. Most likely the passage of the frontal system will keep anglers off of the water for a few days, as strong winds and thunderstorms will accompany the front.
The weekend results were mixed, as reports indicated sporadic action, with most of the fish being caught in areas offering protection from the wind. While most of the fish reported were either pan fish or reds, there were a few nice-sized flounder caught along the Galveston Ship Channel near the Sulphur Docks.
Ed Westheimer, a long-time flounder angler, was in one of the boats fishing near the docks and landed a 22-inch sow along with an undersized male. Live fingerling mullet was the bait.
Westheimer said that the small flounder was almost choked on the mullet as it was more than the little guy could digest. The small flounder was successfully released. Other fish caught were large hardheads and an undersized red.
Mark McDavid took his family to West Beach where they caught a slot drum, 25 whiting and two croaker. McDavid said the conditions were quite windy and the action came from between the first and second sandbars on dead shrimp.
Boyd’s One Stop at the Texas City Dike is hosting a Flounder Tournament through December 31 at noon. The entry fee is $20 per angler and this event is awarding a $500 prize for the smallest legal-sized flounder. Other than that, there are three places, with winnings ranging from $2500 for first place to $500 for third place. The second place winner receives $1000.
