Record and near record high temperatures continued to hamper fishing around Galveston on Wednesday. This will not last much longer, as a major cold front is on its way which will be casting winter-like weather around our area.
While conditions likely will not be favorable for fishing until after the cold front arrives, this is the shot in the arm needed to get the flounder moving.
Typically, the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend is the time when the flounder run is well underway and approaching its peak. This year should be no exception and most long-time flounder anglers feel that the run will last until well into December.
On the fishing scene on Wednesday, not much was taking place. Night action seems to have slowed as well.
Tuesday night I used the residue of the live shrimp from my fishing trip earlier in the day and gave fishing under the lights a try.
For an hour and a half beginning around 10:00 pm, I watched trout and a few reds swimming around the lights; however, they just were not interested in free-lined live shrimp. During that time I caught three trout, two keepers and a throwback.
Once the water cools five to ten degrees, the feeding should pick up.
Another sign of the warm conditions is in the crabbing. Jessie Madden called in to say that he had one of his better crabbing trips on Monday when he caught 11 big blue crabs while crabbing at the Causeway Bridge just across from Galveston Bait and Tackle. Chicken gizzards were the baits for his crab lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.