Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.