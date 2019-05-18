The reel report we completed earlier than normal for Sunday so we will pass on the weekend reports Monday.
Wind continued to be the issue for anglers Saturday as gusts were running well over 20 knots. No reports were in by the early press time. We do have a couple of questions from readers to pass on to you.
Bruce Cain sent a note asking about crabbing over the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. Cain and his family have been regular visitors to the island that weekend for many years and almost always find the crabbing to be good.
His concern is twofold, first, will all of the fresh water in the bays have an effect on crabbing and what about the recent chemical spill?
Crabbing, especially over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend should not be adversely affected as crab are basically bottom dwellers where salinity levels are the highest.
As far as advisories go I have not seen any posted for the Galveston area, however it would be a good idea to check the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department website closer to next weekend.
Another note came from Roland Ramsey who said that fishing is usually getting well under way near Memorial Day. When can we expect conditions to improve for offshore and inshore fishing?
The quick and easy answer is when we rid the bays and near shore Gulf waters of all of the flood waters that continue to pour into them.
One concern I have is that the very low salinity levels in the Gulf will keep a lot of pelagic fish from returning closer to shore. Let's keep our fingers crossed that this doesn't occur. We will give an update on what to expect in the way of fishing next weekend.
