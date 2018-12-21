One of the things I liked about yesterday, December 21, the beginning of winter, was that the sun started its journey north, heading for summer. Yes, there is a lot of raunchy winter and early spring weather ahead; however, the sun is heading in the right direction now.
With very low water levels and cold chills outside, it was time to stay indoors and think about the upcoming winter, and foremost in my mind was preparing boats and motors for the weeks ahead.
Here in the Galveston area we normally are spared severe freezes, which means a lot when preparing your rig for setting up for a while.
The preparations include cleaning all salt off of your boat, motor, trailer and other equipment. This includes a thorough flushing of your motor with fresh water and a salt dissolvent such as Salt-Away.
Once your boat, motor and trailer are cleaned, a light coating of a penetrating oil like WD-40 is required and should be coated on the exposed metal parts. This includes the parts inside the cowling of your outboard motor and other moving parts like steering and controls.
Your gas tanks should have a fuel stabilizer added, and the tanks should be close to full.
The outboard motor should be stored in a true vertical position, meaning not tilted. This is particularly true where freezes are a good possibility.
All of this will help prevent any major problems and expenses in the spring when the weather warms and everyone is interested in hitting the water again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.