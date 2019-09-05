The weekend outlook is good for fishing. The winds are supposed to be on the light side and from the south to southeast and that is usually excellent for fishing this time of year.
Now, what should we be looking for? First, if you are interested in big fish, try focusing on bull reds. This is the time when the big reds start making their fall run and when that occurs the jetties and surf are full of action.
Pelagic fish likely will be caught in scattered numbers near the end of the jetties and in the near shore waters. Tarpon should make their presence known to those targeting them and a few shark and bull red anglers as well.
Trout start their migration back into the bays around Labor Day, so fishing areas around East and West bays likely will produce some specks for the table.
On Monday (Labor Day), Adrian Raymer and his wife fished the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway in West Bay and caught hard heads, lady fish, stingrays, whiting and two undersized specks. Two slot reds, 22 and 26 inches, saved the trip as the reds were retained. Live shrimp was the bait.
The Texas City Lions Club is holding their Free Kids Fishing Derby again this year.
This event is open to all kids between the ages of 4 and 14 .
They must register to receive a door prize and to be eligible to win a trophy. Bottled water and snacks will be available free of charge.
The event will be held at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque off the Interstate-45 feeder road near Hoover RV. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For more information contact David Shinn at shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
