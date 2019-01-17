We continue with our discussion of how and when to choose a fishing guide by addressing offshore fishing and selecting a charter boat and captain.
A guided offshore fishing trip is going to be much more expensive than a bay or jetty trip. The prices run the gamut depending on the size and luxury of the boat and where you want to fish.
In most cases you are going to want several fishing companions to join you in order to share expenses. Most of the charter boats accommodate six passengers, as that is what the basic captain’s license allows as a maximum.
Larger vessels will accommodate more people as the size of the boat will handle the additional passengers and the captains are licensed to carry the increased numbers
The same basic principals apply to choosing an offshore charter as they do to selecting an inshore guide. One big difference is in checking that boat. Offshore boats vary in size, age and comfort range. The most important thing is the seaworthiness of the boat. Next, be sure that it will comfortably carry the numbers in your party.
One question that should be addressed is the policy on an early return due to seasickness or just the desire of the group to discontinue the trip early on.
The charter boats that I have had experience with have guidelines, and they range from no refund to a partial refund if the boat has not ventured beyond a certain distance from dock. Rarely are full refunds given for any type of early return except mechanical problems with the boat or weather.
A good source of information about both inshore and offshore fishing trips would be the upcoming Houston Fishing Show that takes place from March 6th to 10th at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
