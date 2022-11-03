Baseball is still going on with the Astros in the World Series. Football season starts to get interesting with playoff's becoming more relevant in college and the NFL. Basketball season is getting underway, and in Texas, the hunting season ramps up. The weather could be a bit more fall-like, but we'll take what the good Lord gives us.
White-tail deer season opens Saturday, and runs through Jan. 1 for the north zone. In the south zone, the season open Saturday, and runs through Jan. 15.
Quail season opened Oct. 29, and runs through Feb. 26. This is statewide.
Fall turkey season opens Saturday, and runs through Jan. 1 for the north zone. The south zone opens Saturday, and runs through Jan. 15. For the counties Brooks, Kenedy, Kleberg and Willacy, those seasons are extended out through Feb. 26.
The first split of the south zone duck season opens Saturday, and runs through Nov. 27.
Light and dark geese season opens Saturday, and runs through Feb. 5 for the west zone. The east zone opens Saturday, and runs through Jan. 29.
Every year, there's usually a problem between those hunting in the back waters of the bays and anglers fishing the same area. Anglers need to be respectful of those hunting in the back bays and avoid fishing in their decoy spreads.
There's plenty of water to fish without having a confrontation with hunters. They have a state-given right to hunt public water. Just be aware of your surroundings this time of year.
If you happen to be out and about in Galveston for the bike rally, I'll be at the Blowout Rally at the Galveston County Fair Grounds in the Saved Saved Ministries tent Friday and possibly Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stop by and say hi, and grab some coffee and donuts while they last.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
