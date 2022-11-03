What a great time of the year.

Baseball is still going on with the Astros in the World Series. Football season starts to get interesting with playoff's becoming more relevant in college and the NFL. Basketball season is getting underway, and in Texas, the hunting season ramps up. The weather could be a bit more fall-like, but we'll take what the good Lord gives us.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

