Anglers on the water early Sunday dodged some stronger winds and showers that set in later in the day.
Frederick Moreland of High Island joined his friends Harold Moyes and Martin Oliver in some wade fishing out of Stingaree Marina at daybreak Sunday. The group fished the south shoreline of East Bay near Big Marsh where they landed a total of 13 trout, two slot reds out of six landed, and several good-sized croaker.
