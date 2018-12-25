I hope everyone received the fishing items on his or her Christmas wish list and that conditions will improve soon so that you can test them out.
Very little was taking place on the fishing scene Christmas Day and adding to the woes was dense fog early morning. Most bait camps were closed therefore live bait was difficult to find by the few who ventured out on Tuesday.
The dismal outlook continues in the forecasts for most of this week, with all anglers hoping that 2019 proves to be a much better year for Galveston area fishing.
Toward the end of this year we will take a look at what took place in the way of fishing during 2018 and the prospects for 2019.
Normally, we see most bait camps open between Christmas and New Year’s Day, with many closing just after year-end for several days.
This time of year can and often does offer some excellent fishing, with all of it dependent upon having good conditions in which to fish. Strong winds and high probabilities of rain are not what we want to see.
If you are able to wet a line this week, call in or email us a report!
