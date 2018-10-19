Saturday morning could present a window of opportunity for anglers, as lighter wind velocities are in the forecast along with a slight chance of rain. A strong cold front is on its way and, while Sunday is forecast to be sunny, a strong north wind will be an obstacle to fishing.
If the velocities are in the 20 knot plus range as predicted, it will be difficult to find protected waters. The Galveston Ship Channel and Bolivar Intracoastal Waterway are two areas that should offer some protection and have shown signs of increasing numbers of flounder.
Last Thursday, Emmitt Matthews and Sherman Strong fished the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway from the entry into Galveston Bay all the way to Sievers Cut. Several flounder were caught along Goat Island and from the grassy area across from the cut.
Matthews estimated that they caught at least a dozen flounder, with only three keepers out of the bunch. The largest measured just over 17 inches and the other two were between 15 and 17 inches. Two slot-sized reds were hooked but got off before they could be landed.
Curly Tail Gulps and Kelly Wigglers were the baits and the action took place late morning.
Unconfirmed reports from around Texas A&M-Galveston indicate that students fishing from their dock on the Galveston Channel were catching flounder, with about half or more being under 14 inches, the minimum size for retaining.
If boating is in your plans this weekend, keep a watchful eye on conditions, if you venture into the open bays, as the strong cold front could produce dangerous winds.
