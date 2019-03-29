Saturday could be another of those windows of tolerable conditions that offer a pre-frontal bite. If the forecasts hold, the wind should be light most of the day prior to the arrival of another cold front late Saturday night or Sunday.
Conditions like that often trigger a feeding frenzy among fish. If the cold front is on the way Saturday night, that could be the best time to encounter a strong bite from just about all fish.
Friday, a strong southeast wind, along with scattered showers, held things down on the fishing scene. This next frontal system likely will place a hiccup on fishing for a short time before conditions bounce back.
Two fishing reports came in Friday, one from Capt. Mike Segall who endured strong winds Thursday to find fish for his guests from Wisconsin and Fort Worth. Both groups ended up with good catches of trout to 22 inches, flounder, drum and sheepshead.
The action came from the Freeport/Surfside area on live shrimp.
The other report came from Mike Krakower who, along with Dan Singer, had a great day Friday fishing Offats Bayou. They limited out on trout with most in the neighborhood of 19 inches or better. The largest was 23 1/2 inches. Also brought in was a keeper flounder.
Saturday, April 6, is the day for the West Bay Blackjack Fishing Tournament, Crawfish Boil and Fund Raiser. The event will raise money for the Gary J. Lynn Foundation for the Research and Cure of Cerebral Palsy.
The entry fee is $80.00 per person and for more information contact Coe Parker at (713) 594-4252 or go to the host’s website at www.fishwestend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.