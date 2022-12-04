When the weather cooperates, so do the fish. Many anglers hit the water despite the dense fog Saturday morning. The bay was like a pane of glass, smooth and flat. The fog finally dispersed Sunday because of the passing of a weak cold front.

The West End Anglers hosted their big trout tournament Saturday, and some nice fish were caught. As soon as I receive a complete winners list, I'll post the results.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

