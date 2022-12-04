When the weather cooperates, so do the fish. Many anglers hit the water despite the dense fog Saturday morning. The bay was like a pane of glass, smooth and flat. The fog finally dispersed Sunday because of the passing of a weak cold front.
The West End Anglers hosted their big trout tournament Saturday, and some nice fish were caught. As soon as I receive a complete winners list, I'll post the results.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge down in Matagorda reported that the speckled trout action is good in east Matagorda Bay. Grimes said, "We're catching them drifting, throwing an assortment of soft plastics, MirrOlure Lil Johns and Bass Assassins. The redfish bite is good in the sloughs and bayous of west Matagorda Bay."
Grimes also runs duck hunts, and the numbers of ducks are increasing just in time for the opening of the second split season Dec. 10.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service said, "mixed bag catches of speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead and occasionally slot reds has been the norm." Handrich beleives once this weather stabilizes and returns to a more normal winter pattern, the bite will become more consistent. He's fishing the upper reaches of Galveston Bay using live shrimp and soft plastics.
Capt. Tony Gonzalez down in Rockport is still chasing those redfish. Gonzalez reported that the water is still above normal for this time of year, and the clarity of it is "gin clear." There are plenty of redfish roaming around, both slot size and over-sized.
The trout bite is slow, according to the guide, mostly because of the clear water. Gonzalez said, "that the clear water just makes it tough to catch those trout; they prefer a little off-colored water to ambush the bait."
In this week's forecast, the weather is spring-like with unseasonably warm weather on tap. More than likely, it could also be a foggy, especially during the morning hours.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.