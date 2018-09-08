Saturday morning conditions were excellent for fishing, as a light westerly wind had the surf calm. Plenty of action occurred both inshore and offshore during this window of nice weather.
Our first offshore report in several days was sent by Horace Moore, who, along with Kenneth Vestal, fished areas within 20 miles of the beachfront. A variety of fish were landed and several nice-sized kings, blue fish and Spanish mackerel were brought back to the cleaning table.
Shark action was excellent, with fish ranging from 2 to 4 feet being caught and released.
Spade fish and red snapper were thick around a platform just south of Mitchell’s Reef and one red snapper made a meal for a large shark that hit it just before it reached the landing net.
The surf offered a variety of fish including gafftop, sharks, whiting and stingrays. Over at the jetties, red fish were being reported from both sets of rocks. The channel side of the North Jetty was where most of the action took place, while both sides of the South Jetty were productive.
Our only speckled trout catch report came from Moe Sanchez, who, along with Capt. Reed Wallace, wade fished the pocket around Sand Island early Saturday and landed nine specks to 19 inches using Down South soft plastics.
This week the Galveston Fishing Pier has a couple of events that should be noted.
Tuesday is designated as Patriots Day Free Fishing. Members of the military, veterans, fire, police and EMS groups fish free from the pier. Proper identification is required.
Saturday the inaugural Double Benefits Day takes place. Proceeds will benefit Santa Fe High School as part of the “Santa Fe Strong” efforts.
