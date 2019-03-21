Thursday, we hope was the beginning of some beautiful weather for fishing around Galveston. For a change, we are seeing warming temperatures, light winds and low chances of rain.
Conditions were nice enough Wednesday for Capt. Cody Kenney to host a public offshore trip on Aqua Safari Charter’s Island Girl. Almost 100 red snapper were caught and released, and the season’s first Spanish mackerel was landed, along with a 42-inch spinner shark.
Limits of sheepshead are coming from the jetties, and large black drum continue to tear up tackle from numerous spots around Galveston.
Peter Hines and Martin Fowler fished near Fort Travis early Thursday and landed numerous sheepshead and sand trout. Ten of the jailbirds (sheepshead) were retained along with seven nice-sized sand trout. Live shrimp fished on the bottom in approximately 6 feet of water did the trick.
Henry Dickson sent in a late report from last weekend. He and Robert Hall fished around the old concrete ship Selma and landed a bull red that was tagged and retained along with two black drum, one over-sized, that had to be released and the other a 17-inch puppy drum. Cut bait was their choice.
If the conditions hold, look for some good action this weekend, with areas like the jetties, Seawolf Park, the Selma ship and the Texas City Dike likely to produce some big drum. Moses Lake should be another good spot, especially for reds and smaller black drum.
