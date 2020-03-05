Another cold front passed through the Galveston area Thursday bringing chilly temperatures and moderate to strong winds. Too often recently, we have added the phrase “and not good conditions for fishing,” as we are again.
Now, what does the weekend look like for fishing in the aftermath? Uncomfortable conditions (cool temperatures and moderate wind) likely will be the norm through Saturday. However, the latter part of the weekend shows promise, as a warming trend is forecast to set in.
