Overall, August has been a disappointment for most tarpon anglers. The culprit has been a nagging south to southwest wind that has kept the surf off-color and not attractive for tarpon to thrive.
Wednesday on the way back from an offshore trip, I reported seeing flying fish within 4 miles of the jetties. Just before making the unusual sighting, I was thinking about how attractive the water was for tarpon. The water color was a blue-green, perfect for tarpon and other offshore fish.
One boat was drift fishing in that area, and whether they were targeting tarpon or sharks, I could not determine. The nearshore Gulf of Mexico from around the end of the South Jetty and beyond for a few miles is prime territory for both tarpon and large sharks.
I have never hooked up with one of the popular fish during my five trips focusing on them; however, numerous other fish were caught, the majority of which were sharks and a good number of bull reds, jack crevalle and kings. All were definitely on the heavier side as the baits are large.
Some of the more popular natural baits are large ribbon fish, shad and mullet (especially live mullet). Coon Pops are among the more popular artificial baits used.
August and September are the prime months for catching tarpon off of the beachfront and while the conditions have not been favorable for the silver kings, we still have a lot of time for fishing for tarpon as the current weather pattern cannot last forever.
Note, that I mentioned fishing and not catching tarpon, as the big fish are not as dependable as bull reds or sharks in the surf. Anglers interested in a hook-up with a large tarpon are going to have the best odds by hiring an experienced tarpon guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.