When the wind is virtually calm, it does not matter from what direction it comes. Late Tuesday morning, the southwest wind that had been blowing at light to moderate levels died down and fishing action returned.
East Bay was one of the beneficiaries, as limits of trout were caught around deeper reefs in the bay.
Debra Deckard, Bolivar Yacht Basin Bait Camp, reported lots of trout coming from the Siever’s Cut area and from Big Hanna’s Reef. She said the action has been good for the past two days with live croaker being the bait of choice.
Deep Reef and Pepper’s Cove were the spots Ramon Acevedo found to be productive. Acevedo, along with his cousin Tony Salinas, drifted both areas tossing soft plastics, mainly Bass Assassins, and caught three slot reds and 12 trout. A large jack cravelle stripped Salinas’ reel of line and was caught when the line got tangled with Acevedo’s.
It was their most exciting fishing trip in three years and one of the best as far as numbers of fish, they said.
San Luis Pass was another productive area, especially if sharks are your target. Stan Watkins of Spring fished the beachfront on the Galveston side of the pass late Monday and landed six bonnet head sharks and a large bull shark. Cut shad and bonito were the baits and all of the fish were released.
Over at the Texas City Dike, Chuck Stuart observed red snapper and speckled trout on the cleaning tables Tuesday.
Late last week, Greg Hagerud made a couple of trips and came away disappointed. The surf was full of bonnet head sharks and the action from the Galveston Channel area was sparse. Hagerud said that live mullet seemed to work better than shrimp at the time.
