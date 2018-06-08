Friday was another day of beautiful water around the Galveston area. Reports from the beach front, jetties, East and West bays indicate a lot of good fishing taking place.
Crabbing continues to be excellent with the larger blues filling many coolers.
Offshore seas are running around 2 feet and are expected to continue in the 2 to 3 foot range over most of the weekend. Sunday could see a change, with the wind predicted to change to the south. For Saturday, the Fisherman's Breeze, a light southeast wind, should prevail.
Emerald clear water was just off of the beach front Friday and moving in. If overnight winds Friday are light, the clear water should make it close to the beach. That is a wade fisherman's dream.
Galveston Bait and Tackle reported its cleaning table was loaded with specks and reds brought in from West Bay. The Galveston Yacht Basin cleaning table had a wide variety of fish, most of which came from the jetties. Speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, sharks, sheepshead, croaker, gafftop and a lone mangrove snapper were seen being loaded onto the table by anglers.
East Bay produced some large trout caught by waders working the south shoreline and using mullet imitation baits and live shrimp.
Frank Nixon and Windy Larson were among the waders, and they caught nine specks to 26 inches while wading soft mud near Rollover Pass. Most of the fish were caught between daybreak and 8:15 a.m in 2 to 3 feet of water with Mirrolures and limetreuse Bass Assassins accounting for every fish.
This should be a good weekend for families to enjoy crabbing all around the Galveston Bay Complex. Joe Lockwood and his family from La Porte caught 17 nice-sized crabs while crabbing off of Todville Road in Seabrook. Hand held crab traps baited with chicken parts did the trick.
