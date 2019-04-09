Recently we have been discussing a lot about the winds of April and the fact that historically it is the windiest month of the year around Galveston.
That led to a note from Steven Spears asking what I consider to be windy conditions as he is accustomed to wind while fishing the Galveston Bay Complex and is not affected by it until velocities reach well over 20 knots.
I replied to Spears that it sounded like he was more of a lower coast fisherman than someone who fishes the upper Texas Coast. When wind velocities around here are blowing consistently above 15 knots, that is usually the point where anglers have to avoid the open bays, surf and jetties.
I must admit that I have seen boats fishing East Bay Reefs in such conditions; however, most of the time the catches are down when the wind rises to that point.
Anglers fishing the middle and lower Texas Coasts have to be acclimated to fishing in much higher wind velocities than we experience around Galveston. While a 15 knot wind will start muddying or sanding the waters along the upper Texas coast, farther south it take much higher velocities.
One reason is that the bottoms are more sand packed farther south of Galveston and offshore the average depths run higher than around Galveston.
The softer bottoms of the upper coast churn up quicker in most spots when the wind picks up.
Another factor is that the Galveston Bay Complex is a much larger and open body of water compared to the smaller bays and inlets of the Laguna Madre south of Corpus Christi.
Regardless of where you fish, strong wind is not pleasant to deal with while trying to catch fish.
