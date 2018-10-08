Strong easterly winds greeted Columbus Day visitors, and about the only fishing took place from piers and land.
While we watch the Gulf of Mexico and the path of Tropical Storm Michael, the weather around Galveston continues to be summer-like and unseasonably warm. As of press time on Monday, it appeared that the storm, which is expected to gain hurricane strength, will bypass the Texas Gulf Coast. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and keep current with the forecasts.
On the fishing scene, we had two reports, both from late last week.
Friday night Brandon Rowan encountered strong wind, high tides and generally poor water quality around Galveston Island State Park. Despite the conditions, he found plenty of rat reds and small keeper trout, all of which were released. Soft plastics on oval cork with vudu shrimp combos did the trick.
Later in the evening, he went flounder gigging and harvested an 18- and a 20-inch flatfish. Water visibility was abysmal and only a small portion of the park was suitable for gigging. Before calling it quits, he got into his kayak and landed a slot red for the frying pan.
The highlight of Monday’s fishing reports was a call from Patrick Lemire relaying the details of a 36-hour overnight tuna trip by the party boat Capt. John.
Last Thursday and Friday, co-captains and husband and wife Cody Carter and Jill Williams hosted 39 anglers to a productive fishing trip 125 miles offshore.
Fishing in up to 3,000 feet of water, their guests landed 44 blackfin tuna, 326 vermilion snapper, four amberjack, eight scamp grouper, nine almaco jacks and one each creole fish, rockhind grouper and king mackerel.
It was good to hear from Lemire, and we look forward to more reports as he works his way back on the saddle again.
