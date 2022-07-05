Now that we've established the location of tarpon alley, I asked Capt. Mike Williams, "why don't more people catch them?"
Williams answered, "it's because anglers have become lazy and want to fish the easy way." What's the easy way? After all, everyone likes to do things the easy way. Williams knows many tarpon anglers that run up and down tarpon alley, never stopping until they see the fish. Only then will they cast or troll with their trolling motors, using jigs or Coon Pops.
