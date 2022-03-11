Anglers received a break in the weather Friday, as the much anticipated cold front slow-crawled its way to the coast. We'll probably not feel the strong winds until sometime tonight. That might not bode well for those fishing in weekend tournaments. The brunt of the winds, could linger well into the morning hours. My advise for those tournament anglers is be extremely cautious. A fish isn't worth putting your safety in jeopardy.
Rang Garner of Acapulco Village on the west end of Galveston, has been fishing the surf, when the conditions are right. Garner reported catching bull reds, keeper-size black drum, and some large whiting — all in the surf. Best bait for the reds has been fresh cut bait, such as whiting. The black drum and whiting are being caught on shrimp flavored pink Fish Bites. In the Spring, any lure colored pink is tough to beat.
