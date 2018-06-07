We have had that change in weather pattern for which all anglers have been hoping. A light southeast wind prevailed Thursday and the water is beginning to look like the Caribbean.
Surf fishermen take note that conditions are shaping up for another big run of fish if the clear green water makes its way closer to the beach.
This also is good news for the offshore anglers. Seas are forecast to run around two feet and the good water quality is not far out from the jetties.
If these conditions hold, this weekend should be another great weekend of fishing around the Galveston area.
Thursday, the jetties took the spotlight, as both the North and South Jetties were producing some nice fish.
Cesar Grondyke pulled into his slip at the yacht basin with a cooler full of fish caught on the Gulf side of the South Jetty.
Specks, reds, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel and pompano were taken to the cleaning table. Other fish caught and released were jack crevalle, sharks and ladyfish.
Grondyke fished with his girlfriend Susan Wray and nephew Carl Green. The action came and ended within a two-hour period, with all of the fish hitting live shrimp either free-lined or fished bottom bumping style. Wray caught her first shark, a bonnet head, that was estimated to measure around 30 inches.
Crabbing continues to be excellent, with big blue crabs being caught all around the area.
If you plan on using live shrimp this weekend, be sure and check with your bait camp on inventories, as the hot weather, along with demand for the popular bait, likely will stress supplies.
