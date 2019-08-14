It was a near perfect day Wednesday to head offshore, as the winds were light and conditions a bit more pleasant for fishing. That was the plan.
We had our offshore boat geared up and ready for an early departure and headed out to the dock around 6:30 a.m. When I turned on the boat lift, only a humming sound came from the motor and then the breaker closed. How unlucky can one be to wait and plan for a great opportunity for offshore fishing only to find that the boat lift won’t work!
Well, all was not lost, as we packed the bay boat, which I keep ready for fishing, and after about a 45-minute delay, we were headed to the bait camp.
I was concerned that live shrimp might not be available. However, at 8 a.m., Galveston Bait and Tackle had their white flag flying and my worries were over.
The water was calm enough to make it to the Gulf side of the South Jetty. However, there was a chop from a west wind, and the water was off color. After that run, we headed to the North Jetty Boat Cut and anchored at one of my favorite spots and just sat it out.
The water was in great shape with a light outgoing tide, perfect for fueling my patience, and around 10:30 a.m., the action started. Specks, reds, large sheepshead, good-sized stingrays and plenty of bait snatchers were feeding.
Wanting to give the Bolivar Gas Wells a try, we headed out at noon and found the water in good shape when we arrived at the wells but just too strong of a current to easily fish. So, it was back home around 1 p.m., with six specks and three reds. No trophies but some good eating-sized fish.
