November is almost behind us, and we now look to December. The strong winds associated with the cold front should start diminishing on Monday, and by Tuesday, we should be back in business on the fishing scene.
Flounder will continue to be the focal point of most anglers fishing Tuesday, and while the wind should not be an obstacle, low water levels will be. Still, this should not effect flounder fishing that much, as the flat fish will continue to move, just along the edges of deeper pockets of water.
