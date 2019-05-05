Saturday turned out to be an excellent day for fishing with light winds taking over after the line of strong thunderstorms passed over before daybreak. Both offshore and inshore action heated up with some of the better catches of the year being reported.
First, let's take a look at what happened offshore. Capt. Cody Kenney of Aqua Safari Charters reported a nice catch by anglers aboard the Island Girl. Fishing approximately 30 miles out, four kings were landed while at least four more broke off before landing. Three spinner sharks rounded out the catch for the return home; however, 21 nice-sized red snapper were caught and released.
Preston Cox hosted three friends to an offshore trip on his 31-foot Grady White. Fishing the Heald Bank area up to 40 miles out, the group landed six kings, six sharks (all released) and numerous reef fish including four large Gulf trout measuring 13 to 16 inches in length.
The heart breaker of the trip was hooking into a very large ling and losing it a short distance from the stern of the boat.
The Gulf side of the North Jetty near the popular rock pile was where Donavan Sestic and Paula Stevens made a nice catch of six specks, numerous small to medium-sized sharks, four sheepshead and a huge stingray. Only the specks were retained and live shrimp was the bait.
Saturday night, the water was calm and from approximately 9:00 pm until 11:30 pm Joseph Graham and Terry Nixon found fish in a feeding frenzy around lighted docks along Offatts Bayou.
Using free-lined live shrimp for bait, the school teachers from Houston landed nine specks to 19 inches and four slot reds to 26 inches. Graham said that a funny looking fish he thinks was a puffer was caught and released.
