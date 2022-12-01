When Wednesday's cold front blew in and left us with clear bright sunny skies, I sure didn't expect the clouds to return this quickly.
When I let our dogs out this morning the skies remained cleared, but within a couple of hours I noticed the blanket of clouds approaching from the west. It appears these cloudy conditions will prevail for a few days.
Some big trout are caught in these conditions by some of the very best wade fishermen on the upper coast.
One of those anglers is the legendary Capt. Mike Williams. Williams has been keeping records on trophy trout for more than 60 years. During his MirrOlure field tester days which began in the 1970s, he used his logs and wade fishing records to develop a name for a time period he calls, "the Mike Williams window."
The period Williams calls "the tides of Sagittarius" begins Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 22 The "window" is the period of time that it takes a major cold front to travel from Austin and across the beaches of Galveston. Williams says, "this is the pinnacle time to be wading the shorelines in the Galveston Bay complex for a trophy trout."
Right before the great fish-killing cold front of 1983, Williams caught a 20-fish limit of speckled trout that weighed 139 pounds on certified scales. Most of those trout were caught on a prototype MirrOlure 51M 808, he helped develop called the "widowmaker." The lure had a color combination of a black back, orange belly and gold sides. It still catches fish today.
This coming Tuesday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fishery Division will be conducting a flounder study to determine night time gigging harvest numbers. The meeting is being held in Rockport, 911 Navigation Circle, beginning at 6:30 p.m. One can also join in on zoom at https://bit.ly/TXFlounder. Seems to me that they're concerned with the numbers of flounder being gigged along the coast.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
