Friday was a gorgeous day around Galveston and it looks like Saturday will be likewise.
For anglers looking to fish this weekend, Saturday appears to be the better day, as a good chance of rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday.
While the Lone Star Rally and its influx of motorcycles to the island does not hinder fishing, historically there is not a lot of fishing taking place while the event is on.
One of the fishing reports today came from Charlie Hansen of Jamaica Beach, a regular contributor to the Reel Report from whom we have not heard much lately.
Hansen said he had been out of pocket due to his recovery from recent surgery; however, on Halloween he made it out into West Bay to take advantage of the last day of the five fish limit on flounder.
He reported that bait was plentiful and the water was in good shape until around noon when the wind and rain blew in.
He added, “I tried several of my spots and managed to catch one nice 22 inch flounder and released half a dozen small males.
Normally around this time of the year, it's flounder migration time. The first wave consists of the males which are smaller in size as they head for the deeper warm waters. The bigger females can tolerate colder water and leave the bay systems when the water temperature takes a noticeable drop. If the water temperature drops gradually, the "Saddle Blanket" migration will gradually increase.
I think we have some time before we see a lot of the Big Flatties stacking up and being caught.
