We are seeing an unusual situation for fishing this time of year and that is the back bays, lakes and marshes are holding some nice fish. It seems more like autumn than the “Dog Days of Summer.”
Recently, we have experienced higher than usual tide levels and they are continuing. When this occurs, fish, especially reds, will head toward uncharted territories to feed.
Capt. Billy Howell of Galveston Bait and Tackle recently told me that he had been seeing a lot of flounder coming from the back lakes, bays and marshes.
Last week, my good friend Kenny Swanson took Cash Yancey and his mom to Sweetwater Lake off of West Bay to fish. They scored with five flounder, two trout and a three-foot bull shark. Live mullet was the bait.
During the battle with the shark, young Cash broke his reel but still managed to land and release the aggressive shark.
Bull sharks are known to be one of the most aggressive of the dangerous sharks and often they are sighted or caught in the canals of West Bay subdivisions. This particular shark was feeding in the shallows of Sweetwater Lake.
This weekend looks like a good one for fishing. If your plans take you offshore, remember that red snapper season in federal waters closes Friday. In the state of Texas waters, the season is open year-round.
August is the month that we normally find most of our Gulf of Mexico pelagic fish in near shore waters not far from land and absent an event in the Gulf, this is one of the most stable times of the year to head beyond the jetties.
