Excellent conditions for offshore fishing have returned, and lots of fish are being caught in the near Gulf waters.
Tarpon action was taking place Friday out of San Luis Pass and Crystal Beach, with only hook-ups and no landings reported.
In the near offshore waters, which I consider out to 20 miles from shore, Dean Silvers and his guests had a productive trip. The group initially tried the Gulf side of the South Jetty where they found the water off-color and decided to head offshore.
Scattered thunderstorms were in the area, so they limited their run to the cell phone tower not far off of the Galveston beachfront. The water was not in good shape there, so it was on to deeper waters where good water clarity was found approximately 15 miles out.
Tim Warrick, his son, Kyle, and Jeb Braue accompanied Silvers, and they all had a great day catching fish. Their tally included four kings, a mangrove snapper, spade fish and large sharks. Tim Warrick hooked up with a 150-pound blacktip, his largest fish to date, and released it at boat side.
On the tarpon scene, it was not surprising to hear of the two hook-ups, considering the calm conditions Friday and it being August.
Clark Frasier and Jerry Bloomberg were drift fishing a rig approximately 12 miles out of San Luis Pass when the silver king hit a ribbon fish drifter close to the surface. The big tarpon made one leap out of the water before tossing the hook.
Curt Fox was targeting tarpon off of Crystal Beach using large whole shad for bait early Friday. A good-sized silver king hit his bait just behind a working shrimp boat approximately 5 miles off of the beachfront. This was the second tarpon Fox has raised this season, with neither making it boat side.
