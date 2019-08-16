It is going to be another warm weekend. However, wind velocities are forecast to pick up, which can be good or bad news.
If the velocities are not too strong, it will make things a bit more pleasant to be on the water and at the same time, not interfere with fishing. If stronger winds set in, expect to see the open bays and surf be a problem to fish.
Offshore fishing continues to be excellent in some areas and not so good in others. Boats fishing the nearshore waters up to 12 miles out are having to work to find kings and other fish that had been plentiful recently.
The best action seems to be coming from beyond 20 miles, with the areas over 50 miles out producing the most fish.
Bobby Barrett of Port Arthur fished the High Island Block A-498 area and found nice-sized Dorado and wahoo, and many sharks and bonito as well. His four-man catch from the overnight trip included six Dorado to 33 pounds, with four exceeding 20 pounds each.
The other fish were two wahoo 19 and 28 pounds, a 42-pound ling, three small barracuda and 13 bonito. He released numerous sharks and many nice-sized red snapper.
Baits included cut bonito, ice fish, large ribbonfish and large live mullet.
The heat is taking its toll on crabbers but not the crab. Terry Hescock set out four crab traps around docks along the Intracoastal Waterway at Crystal Beach and harvested 14 blue crabs.
Hescock said the water was hot, and he was surprised to see so many crabs feeding. His traps were set out Wednesday morning and run Thursday afternoon. He did not mention the crab bait used.
