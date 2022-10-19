How did everyone enjoy the relatively cold morning Wednesday? Thursday morning will feel much like Wednesday before the warm up begins on Friday. Our rain chances? Nothing is in the forecast, not yet anyway.
I received a late report on this past weekend’s action from my kayaking angler Gus Alvarez. Alvarez headed to the back marshes of Christmas Bay; there he found schools of redfish feeding on small shrimp in 2 feet of water. Using a weedless rigged jig with a “Chicken on the Chain” Down South soft plastic, he landed numerous under sized redfish and several slot reds.
Alvarez also caught four flounder averaging 18 inches in length. He released all the fish, except for one flounder which he kept for lunch. This passing front should only help the bite.
Andrew Lackey enjoyed a good day of catching, fishing from the banks of Dickinson Bayou. Using live shrimp, he landed his limit of redfish in less than 20 minutes. The largest one was right at 28 inches in length.
Colt Krnavek of Pro Coastal Charters is still having successful night time flounder gigging trips. During the day he’s finding cooperative flounder, catching them on tandem rigged Gulps. The fish aren’t as large as the ones he’s gigging, but there are plenty of nice keeper-size flounder. Krnavek is fishing in the shallow waters of West Galveston Bay.
Speaking of flounder, there are only 12 days left before the closure. This front should put these flounder on the move. Very few flounder have left the bays. The drop in the water temperature will help move them towards the gulf. Tides, though, haven’t dropped, which really doesn’t help with their migration.
So what does this mean? If I were searching for flounder, I would be near bayous and drains that feed into the body of water you’re fishing, especially on an outgoing tide.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
