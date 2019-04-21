Sunday was another good example of anglers going fishing when they can, rather than when perfect conditions come inviting.
While our hopes were up for a nice window of opportunity to make some catches, the lingering effects of Saturday night's full moon and the wind pretty much took care of Sunday morning fishing.
About all we could muster in reports were catches of whiting, sand trout and gafftop — all came from a choppy beachfront.
We did receive one report of an outstanding catch Saturday night. While the wind was down, John Edward Matthews and Stewart Crabtree fished lighted areas along Offatts Bayou and landed two limits of reds, five speckled trout and several good-sized sand trout. All of the action came between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am using free-lined live shrimp.
As expected, we had a slight drop in the beach water temperature over the weekend; however, all indications point to it returning to a post 70-degree reading quickly.
The full moon generated strong tidal movement, as normal, and we should continue with good tide flow for a few days until we get closer to Friday's quarter moon.
Barring strong winds, we should see some good conditions for fishing early this week.
