It's quite ironic that on the day that I wrote about Boater Safety Week, two anglers saved two people from possibly drowning. It all happened off the Eagle Point shoreline.
Paul Thomason Sr. and his son Jeremy Bandu launched at the public boat ramp under the Dickinson Bayou bridge. They ran by boat to Hillman's bait camp in search of live shrimp. Hillman's was out of bait, so they made a call to Eagle Point Fishing Camp, which had some live bait available.
Running the shoreline and approaching Eagle Point, they noticed two people in the water, a man and a woman, obviously struggling to stay afloat. Bandu manned the boat ladder, while Thomason positioned the boat so the two being rescued could grab the ladder.
Once aboard, it became obvious that the man was intoxicated, while the woman had very little clothes on. Apparently, these two decided to take a swim out into the bay from the shoreline. Thomason stated, "It wasn't the catch we expected, and it's been a long time since God put us in a position to save someone's life."
God has a way of putting you in the right place at the right time. Again, this is one of those instances where alcohol and water don't mix. Thank God these two were rescued.
Capt. Juan and Addie Cruz decided to fish Saturday. Waiting until after the initial rush at Eagle Point, they lowered their boat into the water, and fished several locations in the area. Using live shrimp under popping corks, this husband and wife team caught fish almost everywhere they stopped. They ended their day with nine speckled trout and eight black drum.
Dahna Hull, Scott Gordon and Pamela Rylander-Araujo fished the west end surf near Beachside Village. These three had a banner morning wading the surf with live shrimp under popping corks. Hull said, "We caught pompano, speckled trout, bluefish, whiting and even a few sharks. All the fish were hungry." When the surf gets right, one must take advantage of the conditions.
I spoke with Capt. Bobby Hull briefly Sunday morning. He said, "Everyone running offshore out of Galveston needs to be attentive. There's lots of debris in the water, not only in the seaweed patches, but also some big logs and trees." That's good advice, especially with the opening of the federal snapper season around the corner.
I was reminded by one of my customers that I failed to mention the need to have a first aid kit readily available with fresh bandages. Over time, bandages can lose their adhesiveness, failing to stick on your skin. How do I know? Let's just say experience.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.