My days start really early. Normally I'm up by 2 a.m. and go through my normal routine before heading out to Eagle Point.
The past couple of mornings, I decided to water my lawn, knowing full well if I do, it's more than likely going to rain. Well, that hasn't worked yet, and maybe it's time that I wash my truck. How many times have you washed a vehicle, and it rains the next day? More than a few times, I bet! Come on rain, we need some badly.
Larry Grumpy and his grandson Gunner Froebel caught a limit of trout recently. Guess when they caught them? Well, that would be at night, using live finger mullet under popping corks. That's a way to escape the extreme heat of the day. Capt. Mike Cacciotti in one of his reports suggested just this, to fish at night.
Joe Bukowski planned on fishing the other morning, but a dead boat battery nixed his plan for an early start. Bukowski hadn't run his boat for several weeks, and by accident, he left his battery switch in the on position from the last time he took the boat out. So, his early morning venture didn't happen until later in the morning after his battery sat on a charger.
Upon leaving the upper end of Clear Creek by Nassua Bay, he encountered several dolphin. Bukowski said, "I've never seen them that far back in the creek." He then pulled into Naussa Bay, which was covered in small jellyfish, and then he noticed dead silver dollar-sized shad. Birds, bull redfish and large gar were feasting on the dead bait fish. Bukowski didn't stop to fish; instead he opted to run the boat to insure his batteries were charged fully.
Joe and Patty Holecek fished outside of Eagle Point with live shrimp the past couple of mornings. Both days early in the morning, they caught plenty of speckled trout, but the majority of them were small. They opted to head out to the gas wells on the east side of the channel. The water clarity was fair, more than likely because of the hard incoming tide. Fishing live shrimp on the bottom, they caught plenty of black drum. No trout were reported from the wells.
Capt. Guy Focke made a loop around west Galveston Bay. Not wanting to wade, he stayed in the boat and threw soft plastic. Focke said, "I didn't catch a single trout, but did find groups of bull reds under birds near San Luis Pass." There's nothing wrong with that. I like catching and releasing them on light tackle and artificial baits.
Sunday's and Monday's chances of precipitation have now dropped to 30 percent. Maybe we'll get a pop-up thunderstorm or two, but what we really need is an all-day drizzle of the wet stuff.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.