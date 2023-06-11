It's been a great four-week run of weather and fishing on the upper coast of Texas. Like with most things in life, there'll be ups and downs, and we're now going to see a hiccup in our weather.
Winds Monday might start off relatively calm, but then increase in the afternoon and continue to blow through the week. The old saying, "All Good Things Must End," holds true in life and in the weather.
Catches were a little off this weekend, especially in the middle of Galveston Bay where I typically fish.
Joe and Pattie Holecek fished Friday and decided to run up towards the Kemah/Seabrook shoreline. Using live shrimp under popping corks and fishing along the old pier piling, they boated their limit of black drum, and caught and released a 35-inch bull red, along with a couple more under-sized redfish.
I fished Friday with Chris Kingrea and his wife Charlene. They just bought a 23-foot Haynie and this was its maiden voyage. We first ran over to the Seabrook shoreline, where we found a few under-sized speckled trout. The tide was about 4 feet low, which really didn't help our cause.
So, we took off towards the east side of Trinity Bay, hoping to catch the incoming tide. The water clarity wasn't great, but at least the tide was coming in. On a small shell reef, we caught a few speckled trout on live shrimp and plastics, along with one big black drum and a bull red.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Capt. Brantley Walker and one other angler ran offshore out of Freeport in search of red snapper Friday. Cruz said, "We found plenty of them, and ended up catching our three-man limit, with an average weight of 12 pounds." They tried to troll for some kingfish, but had no takers.
Saturday, Ed Leva launched out of Dickinson Bayou and ran over to east Galveston Bay, where he found a few speckled trout over the reefs on the south shoreline. As the wind picked up, he ran back across the bay, catching some black drum in Dickinson Bayou before loading his boat on the trailer.
Captains Derrick Greene and Mohammad Ghani have been on a roll as far as loading up the boat with fish on their offshore charters. Catches have consisted of red snapper, vermilion snapper and big mangrove snapper, with the occasional grouper and ling.
