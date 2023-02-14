A few days ago, Capt. Mike Williams and I asked you, my column followers, a question about the wreck on the gulf side of the North Galveston jetty. This wreck is out towards the end of the granite rocks.
There’s a scripture in the Good Book that has in it, “seek and you shall find.” I did just that, and, in fact, I received a couple of responses to the question, which, in turn, led me to research the answer for myself. So here’s a little history lesson that I pray you’ll find interesting.
Frances Fundling suggested it might be by the hopper dredge Galveston. The Galveston sunk during an unnamed hurricane in 1943. You might ask, “why unnamed?” Because of World War II and German U-boat activity in the Gulf, all ships’ radios were silenced. This included weather reports.
The Weather Bureau office in New Orleans had to clear all advisories, thus causing a delay in preparations for this hurricane. Any news of this storm that Galveston received called for a tropical storm. They were ordered to stay anchored in Bolivar roads.
On July 27, 1943, the hurricane made landfall in Galveston. The dredge broke anchor, was blown onto the North Galveston jetty, and broke apart before dawn on Feb. 28. Fundling’s father, Capt. Emil Lanie and 10 other crewmen lost their lives.
Now you might be wondering, “is this the wreck at the end of the north jetty’s gulf side?” I asked myself that same question, so I began researching the answer.
We all, well most of us anyway, have seen or heard of the USS Selma. It’s the concrete ship that was laid to rest near Pelican Island. This ship hit a jetty in Tampico, Mexico, and was towed to Galveston for repairs. It was deemed unrepairable and then towed to its current location.
There are two other concrete shipwrecks in Galveston. These two ships were named the Durham and the Darlington. Both were smaller than the Selma. The location of these wrecks is off Bolivar Peninsula. The smallest ship, which most believe is the Darlington, is near what’s known as the Bolivar Flats. The Durham is located near the end of the north Galveston jetty, gulf side.
The wreck that Williams and I inquired about is concrete. Which ship is which is still not 100 percent known. From past photographs of both ships, the wreck towards the end of the north jetty resembles the Durham.
Finally, as I finished this column, the sun came out. Looks like it will be a beautiful afternoon and evening. Wednesday might be the best fishing of this week, although it could be a foggy one.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
