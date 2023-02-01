Have you ever spoke to someone about a subject thinking that they knew what you were talking about? I think we all have.
Awhile back, I had column follower Michael Legualt inquire about the species of fish to be caught in Galveston Bay. So, I complied a list of the top target inshore fish and when is the best time of the year to catch them.
Now of course, it's all subjective to your angling skills. Legualt just moved to the Gulf Coast, so this is just a general guideline.
• Speckled trout: Year-round. Best times, May-September. I spoke with Capt. Mike Williams and he broke it down even further. His choices are May 10-June 20 and Nov. 10-Dec. 10. Limit is 15-inch minimum size, one more than 25 inches, five per day per person.
• Redfish: Year-round. Best times, slot-sized reds June- November; over-sized reds September-December. Limit is three per person per day, 20-28 inches, one more than 28 inches with tag. Anglers can purchase an additional bonus tag.
• Black drum: Year-round. Best times, February-October. Limit is 14-30 inches, with one more than 52 inches in length, five per person per day. February-April is the best time to catch over-sized drum.
• Sheepshead: Year-round. Best times, March-May. Limit is 15-inch minimum size, five per person per day. They can easily be caught around rocks, pier pilings and hard shell reefs.
• Flounder: Year-round. Best times, September-October. I did not include November because the season is closed from November to Dec. 14. It's catch and release only, and I feel these fish should be left alone during this time. Limit is 15-inch minimum, five per person per day.
• Gafftopsail catfish: Best times, May-September. Limit is 14-inch minimum size, no bag limit.
There's a variety of fish referred to as pan fish. These include sand trout, gulf trout, croaker and whiting. They can all be caught year-round, but the best time is June through November. There's no size limit or bag limit on these species.
Offshore fishing from Galveston, especially for the smaller boats, occurs May-September. This time of year, fish can be caught within 30 miles from the end of the Galveston jetties, The most common catches are red snapper, kingfish, dorado and ling. State water snapper is open year-round, but most angler fish for them during the winter months.
Like I said earlier, there are many variables in this writing. I feel it's a good start, especially if you're new to saltwater fishing. It's just a guideline. Use it for what it is — a blueprint, so to say. It can always be tweaked.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
