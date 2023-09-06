We’ve had a nice little reprieve from the excessive heat. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we’ll have a return of those high temperatures starting Thursday. They should continue through the weekend.
The only saving grace to this forecast is an increasing chance of precipitation on Saturday and Sunday. Just how much and how widespread is the big question mark.
Capt. Mike Segall with Reel Threel Charters out of Freeport has been fishing the inshore and nearshore waters off Surfside.
Inshore, Segall fished Monday around the Brazos River and reported the tide as low, with very little tidal movement. Usually, that’s a kiss of death when it comes to saltwater fishing, but his group of five anglers caught some fish. They used live shrimp to catch and release some big black drum in the range of 30-35 inches. They also landed one big flounder and some small speckled trout.
Then switching gears and fishing nearshore, Segall put a group of anglers on a few Atlantic sharpnose sharks and some big gafftop. Segall said, “The bite was slow as we had no current movement at all.”
Capt. Mike Cacciotti switched locations, opting to fish the northern end of Galveston Bay. Launching from a ramp in Baytown, Cacciotti, along with two other anglers, caught a mixed bag of fish. Using live shrimp, they boxed two speckled trout, three redfish and a few sheepshead and black drum.
After spending a couple of days at home, Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie decided to do a little morning fishing excursion. Launching from Eagle Point armed with a quart of live shrimp, they headed out to the gas wells. Cruz was hoping to find some larger trout feeding since we’re on the backside of the full moon. I spoke to him about 11 a.m. and he mentioned that they had six keeper trout and were heading in.
Again, lots of under-sized trout were in the wells. Cruz even tried to fish the bottom for some black drum or reds and never had a bite.
As soon as the final standing of the Coastal Conservation Association STAR Tournament is posted, I will pass on the results.
There are a couple of tournaments happening this weekend: one from the beach, the other off the dike. More on these in the next column, along with a report from Matagorda and Baffin Bays.
Make sure you stay hydrated in these extreme temperatures.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
