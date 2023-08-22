Well, if you were lucky enough to receive some rainfall Tuesday, then praise God.
Here in Jamaica Beach we received around 15 minutes of rain. San Leon, Dickinson, and League City got the brunt of it all. Nothing to great and whatever fell was quickly absorbed by the dry ground.
Wednesday, temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s on the coast with a heat index of 110 degrees.
Phillip Thompson of Avid Angler Jewelry, son James Thompson and his son Jonathan hitched a ride on the New Buccaneer with Galveston Party Boats. This was young Jonathan's first trip offshore, and to say he had a blast is an understatement.
The young man reeled in his limit of red snapper, with the aid of his dad and granddad. They also landed some vermilion snapper to round out their catch.
Young Jonathan made his way up to the captain quarters, where Capt. Danny sat him behind the helm. When the teacher asked Jonathan his name during the first day at school this week, he simply replied, "You can call me captain."
Eric Valentino, manager of Eagle Point Fishing Camp and his son Gray jumped at the extended invitation by Capt. Rafael Manias to jump on his boat and do a little fishing before Gray's first day of school.
Manias loaded up his livewell with shrimp and off to the gas wells they went, which are located across the channel from Redfish island. By the time it became too hot to be fishing, these three anglers boxed two limits of solid speckled trout. The fish were caught under a popping cork in 10 feet of water.
Buddy McCaig fished the same set of gas wells Monday, and after catching only two keepers on shrimp, McCaig switch over to soft plastics. Using a Down South lure, he landed about a dozen more speckled trout in about two hours, and had his limit by 9:30 a.m.
Dahna Hull and Scott Gordon fished the surf Monday morning and were in the water before sunrise. Their hope was to catch some speckled trout, but according to Hull, the hardheads and gafftop were biting their shrimp as soon as it landed on the water. She did hook into a couple of specs, but they got off before she could land them. Hull said, "We also caught ladyfish and a few sand trout."
Winds should begin to diminish overnight, leaving us with a northeast wind 5-10 miles per hour Wednesday. My guess is it might be a tad bit stronger in the morning than forecast, but should die down during the day.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
