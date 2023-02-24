I’ll have to admit, I’m enjoying this weather. Now, I could do without the fog, but I’ll take the fog and the warm air over wind and cold.
It’s now appearing that these spring-type temperatures will stay around for at least another week. It’s nice being able to wear shorts again.
So, I’ve had a few reports trickle in from the Galveston jetties. Those finding live crab are catching black drum. I haven’t heard of anyone catching big numbers of them yet, but it should only improve as the air and water temperature continues to rise.
Anglers using live shrimp are finding sheepshead, a few slot reds and keeper black drum along the rocks. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few big speckled trout are being caught at the jetties. Those anglers are tight-lipped and seldom tell anyone.
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service fished East Galveston Bay and reported catching a bunch of speckled trout. West said, “We had lots of bites, but most of the fish were small, with only a few keepers landed and nothing over 17 inches.”
They did catch a couple of bull redfish during the day. The guide reported that all the fish were caught on KDen lures.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti launched from Baytown armed with live shrimp. Although his anglers didn’t land any keeper speckled trout, they did have a mixed box of black drum and sheepshead. First thing in the morning, one of the anglers landed an upper-slot redfish.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported that those launching from the camp are catching sheepshead. The incoming tide has cleared up the water, and this is welcomed news, heading into the weekend. The camp is holding a decent amount of live shrimp.
Eagle Point’s manager Eric Valentino is optimistic that the speckled trout should show up along the shorelines in the next couple of weeks.
I fished with Brian Castille on Thursday. He invited me to fish a private 20-plus acre lake in Pearland. We started our day around 8:30 a.m., and Castille promptly landed a 4-pound bass. It took me a bit to get in the game, but by the time we were done fishing, we had caught and released 18 bass.
We saw some bigger fish than the one he landed up shallow, but they refused to eat anything we threw at them. It was a great break from saltwater fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.